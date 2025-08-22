London-based content creation website OnlyFans has paid out a record $701 million in dividends to its owner ahead of a possible multibillion-dollar sale, the Financial Times reported.

The latest payout highlights the highly profitable business that OnlyFans has built over the past decade, connecting creators directly with their audiences. Ukrainian-American entrepreneur Leonid Radvinsky owns the platform.

The platform has never been more popular. In 2024, the number of creator accounts rose by 13 per cent to 4.6 million, while fan accounts increased by almost 25 per cent to 377.5 million worldwide.

While the United States remains OnlyFans’ biggest market, the company continues to be headquartered in the UK and pays taxes there.

Revenues and payouts increase In accounts filed at Companies House, UK-based Fenix International, which owns OnlyFans, reported $7.2 billion in subscriber revenue for 2024, up from $6.6 billion the previous year. Of this, $5.8 billion went to creators, $500 million more than in 2023. Creators receive 80 per cent of all payments made by fans. OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely and his father, Guy, before being sold to Radvinsky in 2018. Talks for majority stake sale Radvinsky is reportedly in discussions to sell a majority stake in OnlyFans to a consortium led by Los Angeles-based investment firm The Forest Road Company, in a deal that could value the platform at around $7 billion. British billionaires David and Simon Reuben are also said to be in talks to join the consortium, the report said.

Strong financial performance For the financial year ending November 30, 2024, OnlyFans reported "significant growth and profitability", driven by rising user numbers and higher earnings for existing creators. Revenue increased to $1.4 billion from $1.3 billion in 2023, while pre-tax profit rose to $684 million from $658 million. The accounts show that Radvinsky received $497 million in dividends during 2024, up from $472 million in 2023. Since the year-end, an additional $204 million has been paid to him in multiple tranches. As of November 30, 2024, the group held $808 million in cash and employed just 46 people directly, the report said.