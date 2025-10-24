OPaL plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via 5-year bonds on Tuesday

ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPaL), a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue on Tuesday.

The base issue size is Rs 200 crore, with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 800 crore. The NCDs have a tenor of five years, maturing on October 30, 2030. The pay-in and allotment date is scheduled for October 30, 2025.

The issuance is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from ONGC.

The issue has received a credit rating of AAA (CE)/Stable from both CRISIL and ICRA. The bonds carry an annual interest payment (IP) and will be offered through a closed bidding process under a uniform allocation method. The minimum application size is Rs 1 lakh and in multiples of Rs 1 lakh thereafter.