Open to acquisitions in oncology, obesity and other niche areas: Cipla

Mumbai-based Cipla is evaluating acquisition opportunities in oncology, mental health, obesity, wellness, genomics, and diagnostic services, a senior company official said. After tying up with Sanofi to distribute the latter’s central nervous system (CNS) products in India on Tuesday, Cipla is also open to licensing deals in the anti-diabetes space.

Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla, told Business Standard that they are open to making acquisitions in areas like oncology, mental health, obesity, wellness, diagnostic services, genomics, etc. Analysts feel that as Cipla aims to move from a pharmaceutical company to an integrated healthcare player, it is evaluating opportunities in these areas.

In a recent analysis, Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that while Cipla is not a top player in the CNS and diabetes segments in India, it aims to grow in these chronic therapies. On Tuesday, the company inked a pact with Sanofi for the distribution of Sanofi India’s six CNS brands, including Frisium, a leading brand in the anti-epileptic medication category.

Vohra said that they are open to licensing opportunities and collaborations with global multinationals in the diabetes space as well.

Focus on these therapy areas is understandable as India is projected to house over 134 million diabetic patients by 2045, while cancer cases are expected to increase by 12 per cent by 2025. Obesity is expected to affect over 5 per cent of India's adult population by 2025.

As such, the company has a net cash balance of Rs 7,143 crore as of December 2023. It has an overall cash balance of Rs 7,591 crore, including cash and cash equivalents, including fixed deposits, current investments, margin deposits and excluding unclaimed dividend balance.

Nuvama analysts said, “It is increasingly engaging with the start-up ecosystem to invest in different areas of oncology, obesity, mental health, wellness, genomics, diagnostic services, etc. The company sees significant growth opportunities and is thinking beyond the pill by working on various aspects i.e., pill, nutrition, clinics and digital. This is likely to provide a leg up to its consumer health business.”

Cipla has been beating the domestic formulations market growth consistently by 100-200 basis points. Nuvama analysts said in March that Cipla can continue to outperform the Indian Pharma Market (IPM) and reach the number 2 spot in IPM.

The company has clocked a 9.7 per cent growth as of MAT February 2024 according to IQVIA and Nuvama data. MAT means moving annual turnover or the last twelve months' turnover.

Cipla is strong in the respiratory segment - Cipla’s respiratory product, Foracort, has recently touched Rs 100 crore per month run-rate and ranks number 1 in the prescription market. But Cipla is not a top player in CNS and diabetes in India, Nuvama said. Cipla’s growth in anti-diabetic (7.8 per cent) has picked up meaningfully in the past three months

“Due to its focus on chronic therapies, EBITDA margins in the domestic business are likely to improve,” Nuvama added.

Chronic medicines are clocking steady growth even in smaller towns, driven by increased healthcare awareness, more private sector investments, and government support. Non-communicable diseases account for around 63 per cent of all deaths in India.