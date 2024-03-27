Home / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences gets 4 observations from USFDA for Gujarat plant

Zydus Lifesciences gets 4 observations from USFDA for Gujarat plant

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted the cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) inspection at the facility from March 18-27, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing

There were no data integrity-related observations, the drug firm said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued a Form-483 with four observations following the inspection of its Ahmedabad-based SEZ Onco Injectable manufacturing plant.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted the cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) inspection at the facility from March 18-27, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The inspection closed with four observations, it added.

There were no data integrity-related observations, the drug firm said.

Zydus will closely work with the USFDA to address the observations, it added.

Shares of the company ended 1.82 per cent lower at Rs 999.60 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

Zydus Noveltech Inc dissolved after 'not generating meaningful revenue'

Zydus Lifesciences appoints Punit Patel as president & CEO of Americas

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic drug to prevent chest pain

Zydus Life hits new peak; m-cap hits Rs 1 trn as stock up 60% in 3 months

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to sell generic anti-epileptic medication

Nissan Motor, Renault SA line up four new SUVs for Indian market

Maruti announces senior management rejig, appoints new engineering head

Maruti Suzuki's mcap breaches Rs 4 trillion mark in intra-day trade

Infosys to provide AI tools to German media firm for storytelling, reports

How did Accenture manage to secure $1 billion worth of GenAI deals?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Zydus LifesciencesUSFDAGujarat

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story