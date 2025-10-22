Home / Companies / News / OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic turn to India to hire top AI talent

OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic turn to India to hire top AI talent

The three leading AI companies will initially hire for sales, business development, and partnership roles. Later, they will hire for product and engineering jobs

India IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,
Most AI workers in India are currently in service roles, and there are very few advanced AI engineers in the country.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Artificial intelligence (AI) giants, including OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic, are increasingly looking to India for top tech talent. According to The Economic Times, these leading AI firms are seeking engineers, researchers, product specialists, and sales professionals to lead their local operations.

First hires from startups, GCCs

Some of their first hires in India are expected to come from tech startups and global capability centres (GCCs).
 
Most of the new AI jobs will be in top tech cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR, a recruiter told The Economic Times. Two AI startup founders in India said they are also looking for talent from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other leading product companies.

OpenAI, Anthropic hiring plans

The three AI companies will initially hire for sales, business development, and partnership roles. Later, they will hire for product and engineering jobs, including core AI engineering, support, and service roles.
 
Some of the initial roles include:
  • OpenAI: Senior sales and client-facing positions; technical and research roles will follow
  • Perplexity: Business development, partnerships, and eventually engineering
  • Anthropic: Country head and sales staff, later adding an applied AI and technical team

AI talent in India

Most AI workers in India are currently in service roles, and there are very few advanced AI engineers in the country. Many top AI experts work outside India, so the country’s presence in this specialised field remains limited.
 
Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, told The Economic Times that the senior tech talent pool is shallow, the skills required are new, and AI companies will need to hire experienced professionals from elsewhere. She added that outside companies like Nvidia, which recruit top graduates from leading schools, most firms will have to train and build their own AI talent.

Expanding AI operations in India

The AI giants are expanding their presence in India, with OpenAI and Anthropic announcing offices in the country. OpenAI plans to open its first office in New Delhi by the end of 2025, while Anthropic is working towards opening its first office in Bengaluru in early 2026.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCLT orders proceedings against Bhilai Jaypee Cement over ₹45 cr default

Jaguar Land Rover August hack cost UK economy $2.5 billion: Report

Tata Trusts battle: Venu Srinivasan named life trustee before end of term

Naval Group, Mazagon Shipbuilders extend pact for submarine exports

Industrialist Srinivasan's term renewal at Tata Trusts down to the wire

Topics :OpenAIartifical intelligenceHiring engineersHiringBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story