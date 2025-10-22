OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic turn to India to hire top AI talent

Artificial intelligence (AI) giants, including OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic, are increasingly looking to India for top tech talent. According to The Economic Times, these leading AI firms are seeking engineers, researchers, product specialists, and sales professionals to lead their local operations.

First hires from startups, GCCs

Some of their first hires in India are expected to come from tech startups and global capability centres (GCCs).

Most of the new AI jobs will be in top tech cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR, a recruiter told The Economic Times. Two AI startup founders in India said they are also looking for talent from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other leading product companies.