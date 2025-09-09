OpenAI in talks with data firms to bring $500 bn Stargate project to India

What is Stargate?

Stargate is OpenAI’s ambitious $500-billion joint venture, announced in January 2024, to build the next generation of AI infrastructure. Backed by SoftBank, Oracle, Microsoft and other technology partners, it aims to create hyperscale data centres equipped with advanced chips and energy systems to support model training and inference at an unprecedented scale.

The project is designed to ensure long-term computing power for OpenAI and its partners, with investments spread over four years. Stargate facilities are expected to house hundreds of thousands of GPUs and will require an uninterrupted gigawatt-scale power supply.

OpenAI in India

India is OpenAI’s second-largest market by user base after the US, and could soon become its biggest. The company has registered a legal entity in India, plans to open an office in New Delhi later this year, and is ramping up local hiring.