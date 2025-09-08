Strides enters into product partnership with Kenox for nasal spray

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday said its Singapore-based subsidiary has entered into a strategic product development partnership with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc, which will strengthen the pipeline of nasal spray products across diverse therapeutic areas.

Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore will collaborate with Kenox on the development and filing of multiple nasal spray products for the US market across diverse therapeutic indications, a joint statement said.

The collaboration aims to accelerate affordable, high-quality medicines for patients in the US. However, it also mentioned that specific product details remain confidential at this stage.

Kenox is a contract development and manufacturing company specialising in Orally Inhaled and Nasal Drug Products (OINDPs).