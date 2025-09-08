Home / Companies / News / Strides enters into product partnership with Kenox for nasal spray

Strides enters into product partnership with Kenox for nasal spray

The collaboration aims to accelerate affordable, high-quality medicines for patients in the US. However, it also mentioned that specific product details remain confidential at this stage

Strides Pharma
Kenox is a contract development and manufacturing company specialising in Orally Inhaled and Nasal Drug Products (OINDPs). Source: Strides Pharma Facebook
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday said its Singapore-based subsidiary has entered into a strategic product development partnership with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc, which will strengthen the pipeline of nasal spray products across diverse therapeutic areas.

Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore will collaborate with Kenox on the development and filing of multiple nasal spray products for the US market across diverse therapeutic indications, a joint statement said.

The collaboration aims to accelerate affordable, high-quality medicines for patients in the US. However, it also mentioned that specific product details remain confidential at this stage.

Kenox is a contract development and manufacturing company specialising in Orally Inhaled and Nasal Drug Products (OINDPs).

Strides Pharma Science Executive Director Business Development Aditya Kumar said: "Weannounce this partnership with Kenox, a company that brings deep technical expertise in the OINDP space. Nasal sprays have consistently been highlighted as a key focus area for Strides, and this collaboration further builds on the solid progress we have already made in this domain."  With continued investments in the capabilities and capacities at our US facility, these products are a natural fit within our strategy to expand into our nasal spray technology domain, he said.

Sitaram Velaga, Founder, President and CEO of Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc, said: "This collaboration validates our expertise in the OINDP space and will allow us to leverage our capabilities to bring important drug products to global patients at an affordable price."  The partnership will advance a pipeline of nasal spray products for the US market, combining Strides' commercial strengths with Kenox's OINDP expertise to deliver affordable, high-quality therapies to patients, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys to consider share buyback proposal at board meeting on Sept 11

Premium

Vedanta invests ₹12,500 crore to expand metals output for EV industry

Premium

Policymaking lags company speed, says VinFast CEO on India EV scheme

Premium

Uber makes two-wheelers central to India growth with Uber Bike rebrand

CIL plans data centres in closed mines to boost infra, sustainability

Topics :Strides PharmaPharma industry

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story