Bain Capital divested 1.9% stake in Embassy Office Parks REIT for ₹691 cr

Private investment firm Bain Capital on Thursday divested a 1.9 per cent unitholding in Embassy Office Parks REIT for ₹691 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based Bain Capital through its affiliate APAC Company XXIII sold a little over 1.78 crore units, amounting a 1.87 per cent unitholding in Bengaluru-based Embassy Office Parks REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), as per bulk deal data on the BSE.

The units were disposed of at an average price of ₹388 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹691.41 crore.

Details of the buyers of Embassy Office Parks REIT units could not be ascertained on the exchange.