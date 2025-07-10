Home / Companies / News / Bain Capital divested 1.9% stake in Embassy Office Parks REIT for ₹691 cr

Bain Capital divested 1.9% stake in Embassy Office Parks REIT for ₹691 cr

Private investment firm Bain Capital on Thursday divested a 1.9 per cent unitholding in Embassy Office Parks REIT for Rs 691 crore through an open market transaction.

Bain Capital
The units were disposed of at an average price of ₹388 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹691.41 crore. (Image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:41 PM IST
US-based Bain Capital through its affiliate APAC Company XXIII sold a little over 1.78 crore units, amounting a 1.87 per cent unitholding in Bengaluru-based Embassy Office Parks REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), as per bulk deal data on the BSE.

The units were disposed of at an average price of ₹388 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹691.41 crore.

Details of the buyers of Embassy Office Parks REIT units could not be ascertained on the exchange.

The units of Embassy Office Parks REIT slipped 1.95 per cent to close at ₹390.16 each on the BSE.

Last month, Embassy Office Parks REIT said it has successfully raised ₹1,550 crore through the issue of debentures and term loans to refinance its existing debt and save interest costs.

The fundraise comprises ₹750 crore through NCDs, priced at a coupon of 6.97 per cent, and a ₹800 crore term-loan from a leading bank that is priced at a floating interest rate of 7.40 per cent over a 15-year tenor.

Embassy REIT owns and operates a 51.1 million square feet portfolio of 14 office parks in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Chennai. Its portfolio comprises 40.3 million square feet of completed operating area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bain capitalUSBSEEmbassy group Reit listing

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

