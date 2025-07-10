Home / Companies / News / Nutella maker Ferrero to acquire WK Kellogg private in $3.1 bn deal

Nutella maker Ferrero to acquire WK Kellogg private in $3.1 bn deal

The deal, which still needs approval from Kellogg shareholders, is expected to close in the second half of the year

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals
The Ferrero Group will pay $23 for each Kellogg share. The transaction includes the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of WK Kellogg Co's portfolio of breakfast cereals across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ferrero, known for brands like Nutella and Butterfinger, is taking cereal company WK Kellogg private in a deal valued at approximately $3.1 billion.

The Ferrero Group will pay $23 for each Kellogg share. The transaction includes the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of WK Kellogg Co's portfolio of breakfast cereals across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

Kellogg's brands include Fruit Loops, Special K, Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies.

The deal, which still needs approval from Kellogg shareholders, is expected to close in the second half of the year. Once the transaction is complete, Kellogg's stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the company will become a Ferrero subsidiary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HUL announces Priya Nair as new MD-CEO for 5 years effective Aug

Glenmark arm IGI licenses cancer drug to AbbVie for upfront $700 million

Anil Agarwal unveils 3D strategy to double Vedanta's business size

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 profit jumps 28% to ₹94 cr, revenue up 16%

Deepak Fertilisers inks pact with Petronet LNG for regasification

Topics :FerreroNutellaKelloggacquisition

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story