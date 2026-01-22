Home / Companies / News / Optimist raises $12 million to build air conditioners for India's heat

Optimist raises $12 million to build air conditioners for India's heat

Accel and Arkam Ventures back the startup, founded by Urban Ladder's Ashish Goel, as it develops energy-efficient cooling systems tailored to India's power and climate constraints

Ashish Goel, co-founder and chief executive, Optimist
premium
Ashish Goel, co-founder and chief executive, Optimist
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 6:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Optimist, a technology-led cooling startup, has raised $12 million in a seed and pre-Series A round led by Accel and Arkam Ventures, with participation from angel investors.
 
Founded in 2024 by Ashish Goel, former chief executive and co-founder of Urban Ladder, and Pranav Chopra, the company is developing air-conditioning systems designed for India’s climate, engineered to operate reliably in extreme heat and amid power constraints.
 
“India has a population of over 1.4 billion people, but less than 130 million have access to real cooling today. That gap is the real problem we are trying to solve,” said Ashish Goel, co-founder and chief executive, Optimist. “Cooling in India cannot be addressed with products designed for other markets and adapted here. It needs solutions that are designed in India, for India, built for our heat, our homes, our power conditions and our realities.”
 
Over the past year, Optimist has focused on R&D, testing new cooling technologies in real-world conditions at Nalanda, its in-house innovation lab in Gurugram.
 
With in-house R&D and manufacturing, the company has shortened development cycles and built products that reduce electricity use and ease pressure on power grids, in line with the government’s Make in India push.
 
Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel, said as cooling demand rises alongside climate pressures, efficient and reliable air conditioning will become critical infrastructure. “Optimist is an example of a deep tech consumer startup which is a combination of in-house engineering and manufacturing, along with its focus on real operating conditions, positions it well to build a scalable and differentiated cooling platform for India,” said Prakash.
 
The company plans to sell its products through a mix of direct-to-consumer channels and exclusive Optimist brand stores, initially targeting residential and small commercial customers. Optimist air conditioners will be available next month in Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Telangana and Bengaluru, followed by expansion in other cities.
 
Bala Srinivasa, managing director at Arkam Ventures, said air conditioner penetration in India is less than 10 per cent. “The Optimist team is reimagining how cost-effective and efficient cooling can address heat stress impacting hundreds of millions of Indians,” said Srinivasa. “Our conviction is based on this team’s ability to solve hard engineering problems, while obsessing over customer delight, product design and on-the-ground execution needed to build a category-defining consumer durables company for India.”
 
As extreme heat becomes a structural challenge, Optimist said it aims to support India’s cooling needs with energy-efficient solutions that will benefit the larger population, for whom air conditioning solutions are still a distant dream.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

General Atlantic enters a definitive pact to acquire stake in Balaji Wafers

TVS Emerald raises ₹425 crore in equity from IFC for housing projects

Apple asks Delhi HC to stop CCI from seeking its financial records

Bandhan Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 51.7% to ₹206 cr

Sony-TCL TV joint venture: What the Bravia deal means for both firms

Topics :air conditionerssummer heatclimate

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story