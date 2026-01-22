TVS Emerald raises ₹425 crore in equity from IFC for housing projects

Realty firm TVS Emerald has raised ₹425 crore in equity funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to fund its new housing projects.

TVS Emerald is part of the TVS Group.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said the investment will be used to develop two upcoming residential projects, which would be launched next fiscal in Chennai and Bengaluru as well as future projects.

The company would invest ₹136 crore in Chennai project and ₹103 crore in Bangaluru housing project. The rest will be earmarked for additional residential projects to be launched over the next two years.

The two upcoming projects in Chennai and Bengaluru would have a combined revenue potential of ₹4,400 crore.