General Atlantic enters a definitive pact to acquire stake in Balaji Wafers

General Atlantic on Thursday announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire a stake in Balaji Wafers for an undisclosed sum.

According to a source in the know, Balaji Wafers has agreed to sell a 7 per cent stake for ₹2,050 crore.

With General Atlantic’s investment, Balaji Wafers will focus on further strengthening key corporate functions across the company and accelerating innovation, the release said. Drawing on General Atlantic’s global expertise in the food and consumer sectors, the company plans to accelerate its expansion across India, it added.

Balaji Wafers was founded in 1981 by the Virani family and has grown from a home-based enterprise into one of India’s largest packaged snack brands.

Starting its journey from Gujarat, it has scaled its operations to become a leading player across multiple states in India. It also exports its products to around 25 countries worldwide. Chandubhai Virani, founder and chairman at Balaji Wafers, said in the release: “This partnership marks an important milestone in our journey. General Atlantic’s deep understanding of consumer businesses, track record of working with founder families and long-term approach to value creation align well with our vision for Balaji Wafers.” Intensive Fiscal Services acted as the exclusive adviser to Balaji Wafers. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close later in 2026.