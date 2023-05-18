Home / Companies / News / Oracle lays off over 3,000 employees from health IT arm Cerner: Report

Cloud major Oracle reportedly laid off more than 3,000 employees at the electronic healthcare records firm Cerner which it acquired for $28.4 billion

IANS San Francisco
2 min read
Cloud major Oracle reportedly laid off more than 3,000 employees at the electronic healthcare records firm Cerner which it acquired for $28.4 billion.

According to an Insider report, citing current and former employees, Oracle paused raises and promotions and "laid off thousands of employees in the unit" as recently as this month after the acquisition closed in June last year.

The Cerner acquisition had brought in about 28,000 employees.

According to the Insider report that came out on Wednesday, Oracle has "not issued raises or granted promotions, and, earlier this year, announced that workers shouldn't expect any through 2023".

Layoffs "affected workers across teams, including marketing, engineering, accounting, legal, and product," said the report, citing a former employee.

Oracle did not comment on the report.

The Cloud major is developing a national health records database.

According to Oracle's Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison, the patient data would be anonymous until individuals give consent to share their information.

Ellison has assured that Oracle's database will anonymise all patient data.

Cerner is a leading provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems to enable medical professionals to deliver better healthcare to individual patients and communities.

Oracle's new health records database will also involve the patient engagement system the company has been developing throughout the pandemic.

The Cloud major is also working on the patient engagement system's ability to collect information from wearables and home diagnostic devices.

