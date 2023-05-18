In Q1CY2023, funding of Indian start-ups reportedly declined 75 per cent to $2.8 billion, according to data from start-up tracker Tracxn Technologies.

The number so far in 2023, in the fifth month of the year, is already 57 per cent of the 2022 number. There were 14,224 layoffs in 2022, a steep rise from the 4,080 job cuts seen in 2021. The number was also higher than what was seen in the first year that the Covid-19 pandemic went global in 2020 when 12,932 jobs were lost. However, the pace of job losses in India seems slower than elsewhere. Globally, 683 companies laid off 194,659 people in 2023. This is already 18 per cent more than the 164,591 seen in 2022.