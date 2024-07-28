Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / USAID, Takeda Biopharma launch dengue prevention programme across India

USAID, Takeda Biopharma launch dengue prevention programme across India

The vaccine is already available for children and adults in the private market in Europe, Indonesia, and Thailand, and in some public programmes in Argentina and Brazil

usaid india
Image credit: USAID's X account, handle: @usaid_india
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India on Friday announced the launch of a dengue prevention campaign titled ‘Haarega Dengue, Haraenge Hum’ across India.

The campaign aims to educate schoolchildren and communities across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh about how their actions can help prevent dengue and encourage people to adopt habits that can reduce the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The campaign will look deeper into how climate change affects the spread of infectious diseases and provide strategies to improve preparedness and build stronger and more responsive health systems in the country.

“Due to the changing climate, specifically a rise in temperature and rainfall, vector-borne diseases are becoming more prevalent, adding additional stress to the already overwhelmed health systems from the recent pandemic,” the bodies said in a joint statement.

Elaborating on the initiative, Annapurna Das, general manager, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India, said that bold and collective action is required from all sectors to accelerate efforts in the area of climate change to protect our communities from the impact of vector-borne diseases.

“Protecting the climate is aligned with our purpose of bringing better health and a brighter future for all. We are committed to this cause and will continue working with multiple stakeholders, including the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), industry, academia, and healthcare providers, to support the vision of Dengue Mukt Bharat,” she said.

This comes after Takeda has also initiated local clinical trials for their dengue vaccine, Qdenga, in the country. It has also forged a manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad-based Biological E, where the latter will ramp up capacity to 50 million doses a year, accelerating Takeda’s plans to make 100 million doses a year within a decade.

More From This Section

UltraTech to buy 32.72% stake in India Cements, deal triggers open offer

Foods, premium personal care to contribute 25% revenue by FY27: Marico

Ola Electric Mobility to launch IPO on August 2 to raise Rs 5,500 crore

Magicpin to invest Rs 100 cr to onboard new food delivery partners on ONDC

Advancing 119 projects worth Rs 1,33,576 cr to boost output: Coal India


The vaccine is already available for children and adults in the private market in Europe, Indonesia, and Thailand, and in some public programmes in Argentina and Brazil.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lupin stock hits eight-year high at Rs 1,749 on healthy earnings outlook

Pharma industry body mulling policy framework to guide cos on cybercrime

Pricing challenge in US biz, rich valuations may weigh on pharma stocks

Gland Pharma surges 11% amidst stellar Q4 results; profits grow two fold

Promoter of Granules India sells 3.09% stake for Rs 304 cr via open market

Topics :PharmaPharma sectorDengue

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story