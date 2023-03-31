Home / Companies / News / Overwhelming response for 22nd edition of MRF MoGrip Supercross 2023 season

Coimbatore
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Pune's Rugved Barguje will defend his title at the 22nd edition of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Supercross Championship 2023, which will kick-start here on Saturday.

The first of the six rounds of the biggest off-road racing National Championship in India will be promoted by Godspeed Racing, Pune.

The bikers will experience highly-technical, custom-made tracks with jumps, table tops, hoops and other obstacles, created by a team headed by Shyam Kothari, a 7-time National champion and head of Godspeed, the rights-holder.

After the first round here, the Championship will travel to Vadodara, Nasik, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Shillong is expected to host the grand finale in the picturesque north-east hill station.

About 120 riders, the cream of talent from all over the country, will fight for points in eight categories, where top factory riders from Petronas TVS Racing and Hero MotoSports vie with talented privateers.

With MRF Tyres as the title sponsor, the Supercross Nationals is the only motorsports event that attracts over 25,000 spectators and some top-notch riders from TVS Motor Company and Petronas Sprinta.

These two associate sponsors are joined by Sidvin Energy and IOC-Servo to spread the biking culture in a safe and secure atmosphere. Hero MotoSports too has decided to take a plunge with four riders this year with two Indian Experts, one rider each in SX1 and Novice classes.

The fast and technically-demanding track is about 750 meters with 11 double jumps, 2 tabletops, a section of whoops and a plenty of berms. Ambulances and trained marshals are in place and all safety and security arrangements are given top priority as per the regulations, said Shyam Kothari, the Clerk of the Course.

The prestigious SX 1 - Foreign Open class will witness big boys fighting it out for top honours, essentially some awesome action between Petronas TVS Racing riders and privateers.

The Juniors SX 1 and SX 2 will showcase kids aged 8 to 16 years and the championship encourages youngsters and novices in the junior category and the record numbers augurs well for the sport.

The young riders who are not eligible for a regular driving license enter the fray with a special fmsci license and thrill the audience with stunning deeds. Supercross is a gateway to bigger things.

The Supercross action is scheduled to begin at Codissia Grounds on Avanashi Road from 10 a.m on Sunday.

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

