OYO opens 65 homestays, hotels in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

The newly opened properties include 51 OYO homestays and 14 hotels in the city. These have been added to support the anticipated surge in visitors after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 6:20 PM IST
Hospitality tech platform OYO on Wednesday said it has opened 65 homestays and hotels in Ayodhya for pilgrims ahead of the Ram Temple consecration.

The newly opened properties include 51 OYO homestays and 14 hotels in the city. These have been added to support the anticipated surge in visitors after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, the company said in a statement.

"To ensure smooth and timely operations, OYO has partnered with the Ayodhya Development Authority and the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation," it added.

The properties were inaugurated jointly by UP Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak; BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh; UP Minister for Tourism & Culture Jaiveer Singh; and state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

"These newly inaugurated properties will increase our accommodation capacity and ensure a smooth experience for the pilgrims," the statement said, quoting Pathak.

He further said, "OYO's focus on local homestays aligns with our mission to empower Ayodhya's residents and showcase the city's cultural heritage through authentic experiences."

OYO Independent Director Deepa Malik said, "We have also identified 15 OYO homestays in Ayodhya with ramps to make it convenient for divyang devotees coming to Ayodhya."

The company said its budget room prices start from Rs 1,000 per night.

OYO on Monday announced plans to launch 400 properties in major spiritual destinations, including Ayodhya, Puri, Shirdi, Varanasi, Amritsar, Tirupati, Haridwar, Katra-Vaishno Devi, and the Char Dham route, by the end of this year.

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

