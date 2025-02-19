Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TCS accused of visa violations by former staffers, company rejects claims

TCS has firmly rejected the accusations, saying, 'we strongly refute these inaccurate allegations by former employees, which have previously been dismissed by multiple courts'

TCS, Tata Consultancy
TCS has firmly rejected the accusations of flouting visa norms. | Photo: Shutterstock
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
Three former employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have filed lawsuits under the US False Claims Act, alleging that the company improperly used L-1A manager visas to recruit non-managerial staff. Unlike H-1B visas, L-1A visas are subject to fewer restrictions and do not have specific salary requirements.  
 
Although all three cases were dismissed before reaching trial, one remains under appeal. Former TCS IT manager Anil Kini has challenged the dismissal, claiming that senior company executives instructed him to alter internal organisational charts to create the appearance of a manager-heavy workforce. According to a Bloomberg report, Kini alleged this was done to reduce the risk of federal scrutiny over TCS's visa practices.  
 
TCS scraps allegations
 
TCS has rejected the accusations. In response, the company said, “TCS does not comment on ongoing litigation, however, we strongly refute these inaccurate allegations by former employees, which have previously been dismissed by multiple courts. TCS rigorously adheres to all US laws.”  
 
Notably, the issue of skilled-worker visas has long been a contentious topic in US politics. Under Donald Trump’s presidency, the US administration is taking a critical approach to issuing visas, arguing they threaten US jobs. However, Trump has softened his stance, stating that he has “always liked the visas,” a shift welcomed by industry leaders like Elon Musk but criticised by his MAGA supporters.  
 
Federal data reviewed by Bloomberg indicates that TCS obtained a significantly higher number of L-1A visas than the company’s reported managerial workforce to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Despite the allegations, TCS continues to be one of the leading recipients of these visas
 
Topics :Donald TrumpTata Consultancy ServicesTCSH-1B visasUnited States

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

