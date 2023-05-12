OYO-owned Weddingz.in to expand to 7 cities in 2023 amid rise in demand

OYO-owned Weddingz.in on Friday announced its plans to enter seven new cities in 2023, including in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Vadodara, Goa, Varanasi and Ludhiana, to cater to the rise in demand for venues and service providers.

Weddingz.in has a presence in 18 cities currently, and over 60 per cent of the business on the platform comes from its focus markets of Mumbai, Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), and Kolkata.

The company estimates that the addition of new markets will add over 5,000 listings to the online wedding planning platform. It presently has over 35,000 banquet/venue listings and other related ancillary services on the platform.

Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Weddingz.in, said the platform has been noticing a significant increase in demand from Tier II & III cities and access to quality venues and service providers is one of the biggest asks.

"Our expansion specially focused on emerging and Tier II markets, will help solve for this growing demand," he added.