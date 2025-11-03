Home / Companies / News / Oyo parent PRISM announces new, simplified bonus plan for all shareholders

Oyo parent PRISM announces new, simplified bonus plan for all shareholders

The revised bonus structure aims to ensure transparency and equal participation for all shareholders, including CCPS holders, as PRISM prepares for its next phase of growth

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo
The company further added that this decision reflects its continued commitment to governance-first growth, fairness, and long-term value creation for all classes of shareholders.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Oyo’s parent company, PRISM, on Monday announced plans to introduce a new and simplified bonus structure covering all shareholders — including equity shareholders, small holding sizes, and holders of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) — to ensure equal participation and transparency. The decision follows shareholder feedback, the company said in a release.
 
New structure to replace earlier resolution
 
“We are not proceeding with the current resolution and will shortly bring a fresh, unified proposal for shareholder approval in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013. The revised structure will be announced in the coming days and will not require any application process. The revised structure will reflect our belief that every shareholder deserves equal opportunity in PRISM’s next chapter of growth,” a PRISM spokesperson said in a statement. 
 
This follows the company’s previously proposed bonus resolution, under which PRISM had announced a bonus issue linked to a potential initial public offering (IPO) pathway for equity shareholders.
 
Equal participation for all shareholder classes
 
“The earlier structure was designed to allow them to participate in the potential upside through an opt-in process, but the new resolution will be applicable to all classes of shareholders without requiring them to apply. This development follows the company’s recent announcement extending the opt-in deadline to November 9 and simplifying the participation process,” it said in the release.
 
The company further added that this decision reflects its continued commitment to governance-first growth, fairness, and long-term value creation for all classes of shareholders.
 
IPO plans and brand repositioning
 
At the same time, discussions are ongoing around the company’s preparation for an IPO, for which it has rebranded its parent entity and aims to strengthen its premium hotel offerings.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Smartworks rents 815,000 sq ft in Mumbai to build global workspace landmark

Tata Consumer Q2 profit rises 11% on strong India tea and salt growth

Delhivery moves over ₹19,000 crore in goods amid record festive surge

Premium

DLF needs aggressive new launches for strong performance in FY26

Infosys launches composable stack of AI agents, services, and models

Topics :Company NewsOYO Hotels & HomesOyo

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story