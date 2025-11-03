Oyo parent PRISM announces new, simplified bonus plan for all shareholders

Oyo’s parent company, PRISM, on Monday announced plans to introduce a new and simplified bonus structure covering all shareholders — including equity shareholders, small holding sizes, and holders of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) — to ensure equal participation and transparency. The decision follows shareholder feedback, the company said in a release.

New structure to replace earlier resolution

“We are not proceeding with the current resolution and will shortly bring a fresh, unified proposal for shareholder approval in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013. The revised structure will be announced in the coming days and will not require any application process. The revised structure will reflect our belief that every shareholder deserves equal opportunity in PRISM’s next chapter of growth,” a PRISM spokesperson said in a statement.

This follows the company’s previously proposed bonus resolution, under which PRISM had announced a bonus issue linked to a potential initial public offering (IPO) pathway for equity shareholders.

Equal participation for all shareholder classes

“The earlier structure was designed to allow them to participate in the potential upside through an opt-in process, but the new resolution will be applicable to all classes of shareholders without requiring them to apply. This development follows the company’s recent announcement extending the opt-in deadline to November 9 and simplifying the participation process,” it said in the release.

The company further added that this decision reflects its continued commitment to governance-first growth, fairness, and long-term value creation for all classes of shareholders.