Infosys launches composable stack of AI agents, services, and models

IT services major Infosys on Monday launched the Infosys Topaz Fabric -- a composable stack of AI agents, services, and models designed to accelerate value from enterprise AI investments.

The enterprise services delivered through Infosys Topaz Fabric include IT operations, transformation services, quality engineering services, and cybersecurity services, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This is a stack of layered, composable, open and interoperable data infrastructure, models, agents, flows, and AI apps that help unify and accelerate IT service delivery across the enterprise landscape. Infosys Topaz Fabric makes it simple for enterprises to access services-as-software -- both integrated and modular -- through a comprehensive one-shop.