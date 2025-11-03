Home / Companies / News / Infosys launches composable stack of AI agents, services, and models

Infosys launches composable stack of AI agents, services, and models

IT services major Infosys on Monday launched the Infosys Topaz Fabric -- a composable stack of AI agents, services, and models designed to accelerate value from enterprise AI investments.

Infosys
AI agents deliver services alongside humans in the loop, executing end-to-end workflows with humans either in or out of the loop to automate or eliminate tasks and enhance human performance. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IT services major Infosys on Monday launched the Infosys Topaz Fabric -- a composable stack of AI agents, services, and models designed to accelerate value from enterprise AI investments.

The enterprise services delivered through Infosys Topaz Fabric include IT operations, transformation services, quality engineering services, and cybersecurity services, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This is a stack of layered, composable, open and interoperable data infrastructure, models, agents, flows, and AI apps that help unify and accelerate IT service delivery across the enterprise landscape. Infosys Topaz Fabric makes it simple for enterprises to access services-as-software -- both integrated and modular -- through a comprehensive one-shop.

"It unlocks enterprise value by reimagining IT processes, building on existing IT investments, and bringing together AI-led capabilities out-of-the-box while avoiding vendor lock-ins," it said.

AI agents deliver services alongside humans in the loop, executing end-to-end workflows with humans either in or out of the loop to automate or eliminate tasks and enhance human performance.

"Infosys Topaz Fabric brings to our clients the resilience that comes from combining the transformative powers of artificial intelligence with human creativity to supercharge service delivery across the enterprise landscape, while building on their existing investments. This approach lets them reimagine their services stack to become the powerful engine that can accelerate to match the pace of business and deliver for them the competitive advantage that they need," Satish HC, Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation

Hinduja Group to invest Rs 20,000 cr in Andhra across energy, EV sectors

Tata Consumer Q2 profit rises 11% on strong India tea and salt growth

Dhan launches stock lending feature to let investors earn passive income

SC allows Centre to consider full relief on Vodafone Idea's AGR dues

Topics :Infosys artifical intelligenceIT service

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story