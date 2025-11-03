Tata Consumer Q2 profit rises 11% on strong India tea and salt growth

Fast-moving consumer goods major Tata Consumer Products on Monday reported a 11 per cent on year jump in its net profitattributable to shareholders at ₹404 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). Net sales in the reported quarter were up 17.8 per cent compared to the same period last year at ₹4,966 crore on the back of double-digit growth in the India core business across tea and salt. In its India business, the packaged beverages business revenue grew 12 per cent and coffee saw a strong growth of 56 per cent in the second quarter.

The India foods business revenue grew over 19 per cent and its value-added salt portfolio grew 23 per cent. Tata Sampann portfolio continued to build on its momentum and grew 40 per cent in the quarter. ALSO READ: SC permits full reassessment of Vodafone Idea's AGR dues up to FY17 Its international business continued its momentum and its revenue grew by 9 per cent in constant currency terms on the back of continued strong performance in coffee in the US. “We delivered a strong topline growth of 18 per cent in Q2FY26, with steady net profit growth. This was the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the India core business across both tea and salt,” Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive officer at Tata Consumer Products said in its release.

“Tata Sampann continued its growth momentum and launched several new products during the quarter. The RTD (ready-to-drink) business recorded robust growth despite unfavourable weather conditions. Despite the short-term challenges posed by the GST transition, Capital Foods and Organic India recorded steady growth on a combined basis and strengthened their portfolio with innovative launches,” he added. D’Souza said that the company continued to accelerate innovation with 25 new launches during the quarter across categories, catering to evolving consumer needs in Health & Wellness, Convenience and Premiumisation. He also added that Tata Starbucks continued to expand its store footprint across metros and smaller cities, including new store formats. Its total store count is 492 stores across 80 cities.