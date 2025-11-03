Smartworks rents 815,000 sq ft in Mumbai to build global workspace landmark

Smartworks Coworking Spaces on Monday announced it has taken 815,000 square feet of office space in Mumbai’s Eastbridge campus on rent from the Hiranandani Group to establish the biggest managed workspace campus in the world.

Located on LBS Marg in Mumbai’s Vikhroli, the campus is scheduled to go live in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026. The company signed a licensing agreement for the space with Regalia Office Parks, the commercial arm of the Hiranandani Group. However, it did not disclose the amount spent on leasing.

How does this deal expand Smartworks’ presence in Mumbai?

The announcement follows Smartworks’ recent expansion of 557,000 square feet at Tata Realty’s Intellion Park in Navi Mumbai. The new lease will strengthen its footprint across India’s financial capital and reinforce its position as the largest managed workspace provider in the country.

Nitesh Sarda, managing director and founder of Smartworks , said that with the Eastbridge centre set to become the largest managed campus globally, the company aims to continue setting new benchmarks in the managed workspace segment. What makes the Eastbridge campus unique? ALSO READ: Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation The managed office platform currently operates six large campuses across India, each exceeding 500,000 square feet in area. “Eastbridge is the world’s largest managed office campus and the biggest ever leased globally by a managed workspace provider, underscoring Smartworks’ category leadership,” the company said in a filing on the bourses.

Sarda added that Eastbridge has been designed to go beyond traditional office spaces, offering a wellness-driven and collaborative environment. “This would include features such as an entry plaza, amphitheatre, super-tree greenscape, yoga and meditation zones, jogging tracks, bicycle parking, and a Miyawaki mini forest,” the company said. What is Smartworks’ business model and current scale? As India’s largest managed office platform by total area under management, Smartworks has around 12 million square feet (msf) across 14 cities in India and Singapore. The company leases entire or large bare-shell properties in prime locations from landlords and transforms them into fully serviced, Smartworks-branded, tech-enabled campuses.