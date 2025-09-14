Home / Companies / News / Oyo's premium brand 'Sunday' to add 40 new upscale hotels in FY26

Oyo's premium brand 'Sunday' to add 40 new upscale hotels in FY26

As part of its expansion strategy, Sunday Hotels is focusing on a mix of metro markets and non-metro cities, while also targeting tourism hotspots

Oyo hotel
The brand is in advanced discussions with leading hotel owners to bring Sunday Hotels to prime locations | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IPO-bound Oyo's parent firm Prism is fast-tracking the growth of its premium hotel brand Sunday, with plans to add 40 new upscale properties, including 4-star and 5-star hotels, across India in the current financial year.

As part of its expansion strategy, Sunday Hotels is focusing on a mix of metro markets and non-metro cities, while also targeting tourism hotspots, including wildlife sanctuaries and prominent religious destinations.

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are set to drive Sunday Hotels' expansion in FY26, together contributing over 40 per cent of the brand's upcoming portfolio.

"Sunday blends global hospitality expertise with localised operations and cutting-edge technology, creating a flexible and profitable model for both seasoned hotel owners and entrepreneurs across India," Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Sunday Hotels and Resorts, told PTI.

The brand is in advanced discussions with leading hotel owners to bring Sunday Hotels to prime locations in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Raipur, to boost its presence across both established and emerging markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mercedes eyes best-ever festive sales, urges uniform road taxes for growth

Sanctions leave Nayara struggling to secure non-Russian crude supplies

Activewear maker TechnoSport to invest ₹200 cr to open 300 exclusive stores

Britannia banks on local strategy to counter rivals, rules out price war

UBL targets 6-7% growth this year, bets on GST reforms to boost demand

Topics :OYO Hotels & HomesOyoOYO Rooms

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story