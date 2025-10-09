Home / Companies / News / VECV to invest ₹544 crore in new automated manual transmissions plant

VECV to invest ₹544 crore in new automated manual transmissions plant

The greenfield factory will be established at Vikram Udyogpuri Integrated Industrial Township, near Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Eicher Trucks
The investment in automated manual transmission (AMT) production will cater to the needs of Eicher heavy-duty truck customers in India and the Volvo Group in India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, announced on Thursday an investment of Rs 544 crore to set up a production facility for Volvo Group's 12-speed automated manual transmissions.

The greenfield factory will be established at Vikram Udyogpuri Integrated Industrial Township, near Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

The investment in automated manual transmission (AMT) production will cater to the needs of Eicher heavy-duty truck customers in India and the Volvo Group in India and select markets in the Asia-Oceania region, it added.

As the global manufacturing hub for Volvo Group's 5 & 8 Litre (MDEP) engines since 2013, VECV's Pithampur factory has been a pioneer in making in India for the world, the company said.

"The new investment to assemble and produce the Volvo Group AMT is built on the bedrock of this trust and technical capability. It marks another significant step towards our vision of becoming a leading CV player in India and other emerging markets by driving modernisation in commercial transportation," Eicher Motors Chairman Siddhartha Lal said.

Volvo Group Senior Leader and Chairperson VE Commercial Vehicles, Sofia Frandberg, said the investment by VECV represents yet another win-win synergy with the Volvo Group, leveraging the technical and industrial capabilities that have been built up over the past 18 years.

"During this time, VECV has repeatedly demonstrated its leadership in the commercial vehicle market through the timely introduction of future-ready solutions that address customer needs in the rapidly transforming industry," she added.

The new facility will have an initial capacity to produce up to 40,000 units per annum, with production and local content to be gradually ramped up in line with Volvo Group's global processes and quality standards, VECV said.

The Volvo Group's 12-speed AMT has been globally proven to reduce driver fatigue and improve fuel economy, productivity and Uptime in demanding operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Realty firm NeoLiv to develop ₹2,300 cr township project in Faridabad

Madison Communications asks court to quash antitrust probe into ad agency

Mahindra Group mulls major revamp; auto, tractor and truck arms may split

Govt urges Tatas to resolve boardroom dispute to maintain group stability

NCLT once again postpones Vedanta demerger hearing to 29 October

Topics :VolvoVolvo Eicher trucksVolvo IndiaVolvo Trucks IndiaEicherEicher MotorsMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story