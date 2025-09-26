Home / Companies / News / Anthropic to triple overseas workforce as AI demand soars beyond US

Anthropic to triple overseas workforce as AI demand soars beyond US

Anthropic, valued at $183 billion and backed by Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon.com, has distinguished itself, in part, by building AI models that excel at coding

Anthropic
Nearly 80% of consumer usage for Claude comes from outside the United States, with per-person usage in countries like South Korea, Australia and Singapore outpacing that of America, the company said. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Anthropic said on Friday it plans to triple its international workforce and expand its applied artificial intelligence team by fivefold this year to meet a surge in demand for its Claude AI models outside the United States. 
Nearly 80 per cent of consumer usage for Claude comes from outside the United States, with per-person usage in countries like South Korea, Australia and Singapore outpacing that of America, the company said. 
Anthropic, valued at $183 billion and backed by Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon.com, has distinguished itself, in part, by building AI models that excel at coding. 
Its Claude large language models are widely regarded as one of the most powerful frontier models on the market, and this has helped grow the company's global business customer base from under 1,000 to more than 300,000 in two years. 
The company's run-rate revenue had grown to more than $5 billion by August from about $1 billion at the beginning of the year.
As international demand drives the company's momentum, Anthropic plans to hire for more than 100 new positions across Dublin, London and Zurich. 
The company also plans to open its first Asian office in Tokyo, besides additional office locations in Europe. 
The global expansion is led by Chris Ciauri, who recently joined as managing director of International following Paul Smith's appointment as chief commercial officer. 
"The global demand for Claude is extraordinary” from financial services in London to manufacturing in Tokyo, enterprises are trusting Claude to power their mission-critical operations," Ciauri said. 
Earlier this week, Microsoft signed a deal with Anthropic to integrate Claude models into its Copilot assistant, marking a shift for the generative AI chatbot that has primarily used OpenAI.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Borzo eyes group-level profitability by FY26, says CEO Alina Kisina

Premium

Accenture's muted guidance throws light on challenges for Indian IT sector

Premium

BSNL crossed operating profit of ₹5K cr in FY26: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Tata Motors announces leadership transition amid demerger plans

Old gold exchange best way to buy jewellery: Tanishq's Arun Narayan

Topics :Company Newsartifical intelligence

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story