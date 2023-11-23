Pandemic a blessing in disguise for astrotech companies, shows data

The online astrology space has grown sixfold in a decade, and the number of companies founded trebled during the pandemic.





Only five astrotech companies were founded in 2013. In 2018, 23 more online astrology startups were founded. Starting then, the period of growth peaked in 2020 when 86 online astrology businesses were founded (see chart 1). Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, the trend saw a reversal in the subsequent years, with the addition of 67 and 30 new companies in 2021 and 2022, respectively, data from Tracxn revealed.