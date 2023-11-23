Home / Companies / News / Pandemic a blessing in disguise for astrotech companies, shows data

Pandemic a blessing in disguise for astrotech companies, shows data

Only five astrotech companies were founded in 2013. In 2018, 23 more online astrology startups were founded

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The online astrology space has grown sixfold in a decade, and the number of companies founded trebled during the pandemic.

Only five astrotech companies were founded in 2013. In 2018, 23 more online astrology startups were founded. Starting then, the period of growth peaked in 2020 when 86 online astrology businesses were founded (see chart 1). 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


However, the trend saw a reversal in the subsequent years, with the addition of 67 and 30 new companies in 2021 and 2022, respectively, data from Tracxn revealed.

Despite the slowdown in the number of new companies, the online astrology market continues to grow. In 2017-2018, the annual revenue in the market was $5.8 million. This increased to $17.7 million in FY21 and $22.4 million in FY22 (see chart 2).


Advancements in technology have improved user experience with more personalised and detailed assessments, according to Tracxn Co-founder Neha Singh.

“The subscription-based models and in-app purchases adopted by these apps offer a sustainable revenue stream, further attracting investors keen on long-term viability and profitability within the astrology app space. There is no funding activity in the area this year, but multiple startups are reported to be in talks with investors to raise funds,” she says.

Funding for Indian online astrology increased significantly in 2021. In 2018, the total funding amounted to $0.89 million. It fell to $0.05 million in 2019, but rebounded to touch $2.1 million in 2021 (see chart 3).


The valuation of the top nine players —Astrotalk, Bodhi, Astrovision, AstroVed, Select Astro, GaneshaSpeaks, Guruji, OMI, and Taaraka — in the market has now reached $10 million.

Also Read

Astrotech startup revenues get ongoing festival, wedding season fillip

HCLTech joins Meta, IT ministry programme to help India XR start-ups

Pet food start-up Drools raises $60 mn in funding from L Catterton

Visa application startup Atlys raises $12 million in series A funding

Internet, telecom start-up Wiom raises $17mn for expanding business

Probing data breach claim, no current security issue detected: Tata's IHCL

Astrotech startup revenues get ongoing festival, wedding season fillip

Sundaram Home Finance to double SBL branches, to set foot in Telangana

JSW Steel completes Rs 750 cr investment in JSW Paints to fuel expansion

L&T Finance to trim bank borrowing to whittle spike in cost of funds

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :astrologyIndian startups

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story