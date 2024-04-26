Home / Companies / News / Patanjali Foods gets proposal to buy non-food biz from Patanjali Ayurved

Patanjali Foods gets proposal to buy non-food biz from Patanjali Ayurved

The board of directors of Patanjali Foods discussed the initial proposal received from Patanjali Ayurved

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian fast-moving consumer goods company Patanjali Foods has received a proposal to buy the non-food business from Patanjali Ayurved, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The board of directors of Patanjali Foods discussed the initial proposal received from Patanjali Ayurved.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“The board accorded its in-principle approval for evaluating the most efficient mode of enhancing synergies with PAL’s non-food portfolio in any manner on an arm's length basis,” the release stated.

“It also authorised officials of the company to carry out due diligence, appoint professionals, negotiate the terms and conditions of the proposal, and report the findings to the Audit Committee and the board for further consideration,” the release added.


The non-food business of Patanjali Ayurved (PAL) will include personal care (including hair care, skin care, and dental care) and herbal home care (like agarbatti and pooja essentials) segments, a Patanjali official told Business Standard.

Patanjali Foods had acquired the biscuits business of Patanjali Natural Biscuits Private Limited in May 2021 for Rs 60.03 crore. The company also acquired the noodles and breakfast cereals business for Rs 3.50 crore in June 2021 and the food business in May 2022 for Rs 690 crore from Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

“The proposal received from PAL may offer synergies to the company’s product portfolio with an array of brands and contribute to growth in terms of revenue and EBITDA,” the release said.

Also Read

What is the Magic Remedies Act under which Patanjali is facing scrutiny

Misleading ad case: Ramdev, Balkrishna tender 'unconditional' apology to SC

Not off the hook yet: Supreme Court to Patanjali in misleading ad case

'Lip service, broke every barrier': Ramdev gets lashing from Supreme Court

Patanjali MD Balkrishna submits apology to SC in misleading ads case

Amazon India's eighth edition of 'Prime Day' event coming up in July

SBI Card Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 662 crore, revenue up 14%

SBI Life Insurance Q4 results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 811 crore

Patanjali Foods to evaluate offer to buy Patanjali Ayurved's non-food biz

HCLTech to hire more than 10,000 freshers from campuses for FY25

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Patanjali AyurvedPatanjaliConsumer goodsConsumer goods companiesBaba Ramdev

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story