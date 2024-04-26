Home / Companies / News / Patanjali Foods to evaluate offer to buy Patanjali Ayurved's non-food biz

Patanjali Foods to evaluate offer to buy Patanjali Ayurved's non-food biz

In a regulatory filing, Patanjali Foods informed that its board has discussed initial proposal received from Patanjali Ayurved Ltd for a sale of latter's non-food business undertaking to company

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods Limited (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd) is one of the leading FMCG players.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Patanjali Foods Ltd, which is mainly into edible oils, on Friday said it will evaluate a proposal to acquire the non-food business of promoter group Patanjali Ayurved, led by Baba Ramdev.

In a regulatory filing, Patanjali Foods informed that its board has discussed the initial proposal received from Patanjali Ayurved Ltd for a sale of the latter's non-food business undertaking to the company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The board accorded its in-principle approval for evaluating the most efficient mode of enhancing synergies with Patanjali Ayurved non-food portfolio in any manner on an arm's length basis," the filing said.

The board also authorised officials to carry out due diligence, appoint professionals, negotiate the terms and conditions of the proposal, and report the findings to the Audit Committee and the board for further consideration.

To strengthen its product portfolio, Patanjali Foods acquired the biscuits business of Patanjali Natural Biscuits Pvt Ltd for Rs 60.03 crore in May 2021.

The company also acquired the noodles and breakfast cereals business for Rs 3.50 crore in June 2021 and the food business in May 2022 for Rs 690 crore from Patanjali Ayurved.

The proposal received from Patanjali Ayurved "may offer synergies to the company's product portfolio with an array of brands and contribute to the growth in terms of revenue and EBITDA", Patanjali Foods said.

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods Limited (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd) is one of the leading FMCG players.

The company operates in edible oils, food & FMCG and wind power generation segments via a bouquet of brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, etc.

Also Read

What is the Magic Remedies Act under which Patanjali is facing scrutiny

After Supreme Court rap, Patanjali Ayurved offers 'bigger' apology

Patanjali MD Balkrishna submits apology to SC in misleading ads case

Patanjali Foods declines 5% as SC summons Ramdev in misleading ads case

Domino's, Subway supplier Chatha Foods' SME IPO opens today: Check details

HCLTech to hire more than 10,000 freshers from campuses for FY25

Apollo Hospitals' unit to raise Rs 2,475 crore from Advent International

Alphabet, Microsoft earnings show hefty AI bets are driving growth

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results: Net profit up 45% at Rs 1,218 crore

IPTV will challenge cable TV market, says Excitel CEO Vivek Raina

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Patanjali AyurvedFMCG

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story