Consumer companies now change names of category for powder food drinks

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the highest market share holder in the nutrition category with Horlicks and Boost, has renamed its portfolio as Functional Nutrition Drinks.

This move by the consumer goods major comes after the Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued an advisory to e-commerce companies on 10 April to remove Bournvita and other products of that nature from the health drinks category on their portals. The advisory followed a probe by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights based on complaints it received about the high sugar content of such products.

Post announcing its results on Wednesday, Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer at HUL, said in its press conference, “We changed the labels as required to functional nutrition, which I also believe is a much better name for the category.”





ALSO READ: Cotton yarn, fabric, handloom exports up 7% to $11.7 bn in FY24, shows data Jawa added that the focus is taller, stronger, sharper, and that is working well for the company and it will continue to stay on that path.

“We believe that this category of Functional Nutrition has a massive role to play in the community because of the macronutrient deficiency and opportunity to serve the consumers with the right level of daily nutrients across the income spectrum,” Jawa said.

He also said that the market is not deeply penetrated and there is still opportunity for us to grow in this category. “We have focused on three broad drivers of growth. First, is to get more people to use it. Second is to get consumers to upgrade. Third is more usage,” he explained.

HUL has also been witnessing its market share increase in the category and its share in modern trade is also strong in the category.

According to sources in the know, HUL has a market share of around 44 per cent in the almost $1 billion category with both its brand Horlick. Bournvita has a double-digit market share with Boost and Complan owning around 5 per cent each.

Mondelez India, which sells Bournvita, also calls its product Cereal-based beverage Milk drink.

Complan, which belongs to Zydus Wellness, has been referring to it as a nutritional drink and it falls under the nutrition platform for the company in all its internal presentations, according to a source in the know.

The company will now refer to Complan as a nutritional drink.

A source in the know explained that the communication needs to be changed to the consumer and businesses can internally still refer to it as a Health Food Drink. He added that NielsenIQ refers to the category as a Health Foods Drinks category.