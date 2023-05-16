Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as president and chief operating officer

One97 Communications Ltd, which operates Paytm, on Tuesday, appointed Bhavesh Gupta as president and chief operating officer of the company.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Bhavesh Gupta is a financial services professional with over 25-year experience building businesses grounds up in payments, technology and analytics platforms, retail loans, digital lending, SME banking, retail banking etc.”
“Prior to joining Paytm in 2020, Gupta held multiple leadership roles including CEO of Clix Capital (formerly known as GE Capital), Head of SME & Business Banking at IDFC Bank, and was also associated with ICICI bank in various roles,” the company said.
Gupta is a graduate from Delhi University and completed his MBA from Institute of Management Studies, Indore.
In his role as president and chief operating officer of the company, he will be responsible to lead verticals of Lending, Insurance, Payments – online and offline, consumer payments, and drive key initiatives including User Growth, Operations Risk, Fraud Risk, and Compliance.
Bhavesh Gupta will continue reporting to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, managing director and chief executive officer of the company.