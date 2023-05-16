India Inc offers higher stipends to apprentices, shows TeamLease report

TeamLease on Tuesday released its 'Stipend Primer Report' for FY22, which suggests that a 2 per cent increase was witnessed in 2022 in average stipend payouts, as against the previous fiscal. While there has been a marginal spike in the overall percentage increase, the report highlights a significant variation in stipend payouts across industries, cities, and educational qualifications.

There is a growing trend among India Inc companies to pay higher stipends to apprentices as compared to the mandated minimum notified stipend.