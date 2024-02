ALSO READ: Paytm Payments Bank and RBI ban: What went wrong and the story so far Paytm's chief executive officer and officials met the Indian central bank on Monday and discussed a roadmap to address regulatory concerns, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India last week ordered Paytm affiliate Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its business, including deposits, credit products and its popular digital wallets, by Feb. 29, due to supervisory concerns and non-compliance of rules.