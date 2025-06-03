Home / Companies / News / Paytm Cloud incorporates Paytm Singapore as wholly-owned subsidiary

Paytm Cloud incorporates Paytm Singapore as wholly-owned subsidiary

Earlier this year, PCTL acquired a 25 per cent stake in Brazil-based embedded finance firm Seven Technology for $1 million

Paytm
Paytm(Photo: Shutterstock)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Paytm Cloud Technologies (PCTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paytm brand operator One97 Communications (OCL), incorporated Paytm Singapore on Tuesday.
 
PCTL’s Board of Directors approved a subscription of SGD 250,000 (Singapore dollars) toward the acquisition of 25,000 equity shares of SGD 10 each at par in Paytm Singapore. 
 
Earlier this year, PCTL acquired a 25 per cent stake in Brazil-based embedded finance firm Seven Technology for $1 million.
 
The acquisition of this stake will enable the company to better understand the merchants’ business landscape in the Brazilian market, Paytm said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HUL launches iSight to track demand trends, competition on real-time basis

Oil India commences natural gas production from Bakhri Tibba in Jaisalmer

MMRDA allots BKC plots to Sumitomo, Brookfield for Rs 3,840 crore

Premium

Quess Corp throws its hat in GCC business to tap $105 bn market by 2030

Vedanta to raise ₹5,000 crore via unsecured bond issue for refinancing

Topics :PaytmPaytm founder Vijay ShekharCloud

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story