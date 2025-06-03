Paytm Cloud incorporates Paytm Singapore as wholly-owned subsidiary

Paytm Cloud Technologies (PCTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paytm brand operator One97 Communications (OCL), incorporated Paytm Singapore on Tuesday.

PCTL's Board of Directors approved a subscription of SGD 250,000 (Singapore dollars) toward the acquisition of 25,000 equity shares of SGD 10 each at par in Paytm Singapore.

Earlier this year, PCTL acquired a 25 per cent stake in Brazil-based embedded finance firm Seven Technology for $1 million.

The acquisition of this stake will enable the company to better understand the merchants’ business landscape in the Brazilian market, Paytm said.