Quess Corp throws its hat in GCC business to tap $105 bn market by 2030

Quess Corp, a staffing and workforce solutions company, is setting up a dedicated business line for global capability centres (GCCs) as it aims to expand its presence in high-margin businesses and capture a share of a market expected to be worth $105 billion by 2030.
The new business line, named Origint, will provide end-to-end services to help GCCs set up, scale, and operate high-performance centres across India and key international markets.
“Global enterprises are increasingly seeking more than mere cost savings – they want speed, innovation, and efficiency at scale,” said Guruprasad Srinivasan, chief executive officer and executive director of Quess Corp. “This is more than a service line; it is a growth engine for our clients and for Quess.”
Backed by Fairfax Financial Holdings, the company plans to onboard about four to five GCCs this year in sectors such as banking, healthcare, and telecom. It has already signed an agreement with a US health technology company setting up a centre in Hyderabad.
Most of these GCCs, unlike in earlier years, will be small and nano centres, with headcounts ranging between 50 and 500, said Mohit Mathur, chief business officer for the GCC business.
Quess will assist with facility sourcing, legal work, compliance, infrastructure management, and digital onboarding. It will also support hiring for critical roles in GCCs through its professional staffing business.
The new business line aligns with Quess’ efforts to expand its professional staffing segment. That segment reported annual revenue of ₹825 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, out of a total topline of ₹14,967 crore. However, its operating margin of ₹77 crore was up 42 per cent compared to the previous year, according to the company’s investor presentation. Nearly 70 per cent of hiring in this segment is now for GCCs, compared to about 30 per cent a few years ago, Srinivasan added.
Quess’ entry into the segment comes at a time when the market is already crowded, with several companies vying to attract GCCs through differentiated offerings. One of the leaders in this space is ANSR, backed by Accenture, which has brought in more than 100 companies including Target and PepsiCo. Consulting firms such as Zinnov and Big Four tax firms like EY and KPMG are also assisting foreign companies in setting up high-tech centres in India.