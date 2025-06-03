Oil India commences natural gas production from Bakhri Tibba in Jaisalmer

Government owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) has commenced natural gas production from the Bakhri Tibba block, located in the desert belt near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The commencement of natural gas production was announced by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Union Minister hailed the milestone as a testament to the company's resilience and commitment.

"This milestone is a shining example of Oil India Ltd's resilience, resolve and responsibility in delivering energy under challenging frontier conditions," Puri posted on Monday.

He further said, "I commend the relentless efforts of the Oil India team, who brave extreme situations daily to ensure stable energy flow. Every hydrocarbon molecule produced brings us closer to energy security and self-reliance," he added.