Paytm eyes expansion in travel, ties up with Skyscanner & Google Flights

The firm recorded a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in flight bookings on the platform in Q4FY24

Paytm
The Noida-based firm also on-boarded three new international carriers such as Cambodia Angkor Air, SalamAir, and FlyDubai. (Photo: Reuters)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
One97 Communications (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, has announced partnership with global travel aggregators including SkyScanner, Google Flights and Wego, as it expands in the travel segment.

The Noida-based firm also on-boarded three new international carriers such as Cambodia Angkor Air, SalamAir, and FlyDubai. 

The focus on airlines comes amid a growth in flight bookings on Paytm Travel in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24). The firm recorded a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in flight bookings on the platform in Q4FY24. 

On the international front, the company recorded a 15 per cent YoY growth in international ticket bookings in April. 

The firm’s recent integration of New Distribution Capability (NDC) with travel technology company Amadeus, featured Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways as the first two airlines on NDCx. 

In November last year, Paytm announced a partnership with Amadeus to integrate the travel technology company’s platform in search, booking, and payments for the next three years. 

Amadeus’ automation and distribution capability will allow Paytm to deliver accurate results, the company had said. 

The app hosts new bus operators including Mettur as it expands its service offerings and provides more travel options to customers. 

“Our partnerships with global travel aggregators and leading airlines, combined with the integration of artificial intelligence, underscore our dedication to providing seamless, convenient, and competitive travel solutions. As we continue to innovate and grow, we aim to deliver exceptional value and a superior travel experience to our customers,” a Paytm spokesperson said in a statement. 

Topics :Paytm TravelPaytm MoneyFintech sectorFintech start-upsGoogle India

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

