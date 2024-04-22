Paytm has completed migration of all merchants to YES Bank: CEO Sharma

One97 Communications, the company that operates the brand Paytm, has completed the migration of merchant handles on its platform to YES Bank after the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) direction last month, the firm’s founder and managing director Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on Monday.

"The migration (of merchants) is completed, and the system is running on YES Bank's back end. As far as the (KYC) work is concerned, YES Bank can decide whom they want to get additional verification done," Sharma said in a webinar.





Sharma was speaking at the launch of the company's two new soundbox devices for UPI and Credit Card on UPI payments.

In March, the NPCI had notified that YES Bank would act as a merchant acquiring bank for existing and new UPI merchants for OCL. Similarly, four banks—Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, YES Bank—now act as PSP (Payment System Provider) banks to OCL.

Sharma also welcomed RBI’s draft regulation for payment aggregators (PAs) published this month, where the regulator outlined Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures for small and medium-sized merchants.

“We have been extremely strict about our merchant onboarding. Once this new guideline comes into play, our process will not change materially," he added.

Sharma explained that the framework will ‘standardise’ merchant onboarding in the future.

"The regulator's approach towards standardisation of onboarding of merchants is a good step," he said. He further added that this was an area where every payment aggregator had their own process, now it will be standardised.

At the webinar, Sharma elucidated that the board of Paytm PB is independent and capable of addressing any regulatory issues. He was responding to a question on the future of Paytm Payments Bank.

“I personally or anyone at OCL can have no connection whatsoever with the payments bank. There is an independent board, the board is actually very capable, and they are working with whatever the process requirements are,” he said.

Sharma owns 51 per cent of Paytm PB, while the remaining 49 per cent is owned by OCL.

Last month, Paytm PB decided to rejig the board by inducting former bureaucrats and public sector bankers while removing Sharma as part-time non-executive chairman and board member.

When asked what has changed with respect to its business post the RBI crackdown, Sharma added that the company’s business model remains unchanged.

“The core business model of Paytm stays the same; we acquire customers on payments, whether they are consumers or merchants, and we cross-sell and distribute other financial services. The model gets amplified now because of payment partnerships as we are able to work deeper with other financial institutions and banks,” he said.