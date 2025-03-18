Home / Companies / News / Paytm Money gets Sebi registration as research analyst, investment adviser

Paytm Money gets Sebi registration as research analyst, investment adviser

With this registration, Paytm Money Limited can offer Sebi-compliant research services, including investment insights, research reports, and data-driven analysis, the company said in a statement

paytm money
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of digital financial services platform One 97 Communications Limited, has received a certificate of registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to operate as a registered investment adviser, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
 
This authorisation enables Paytm Money, under the Sebi (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014, to offer investment and wealth management services to consumers across the country.
 
According to the statement, these services will soon be integrated into the Paytm Money app as part of a research and advisory offering, empowering investors to make well-informed financial decisions.
 
"With this registration, Paytm Money Limited can offer Sebi-compliant research services, including investment insights, research reports, and data-driven analysis, the company said in a statement," said One 97 Communications.
 
According to the company, Sebi approval aligns with their mission to make investment services more accessible and transparent for consumers across India.
 
"This milestone aligns with Paytm Money’s objective to expand its offerings in the investment ecosystem, enhance user experience, and provide expert-backed insights to both retail and institutional investors," it said in the filing.

Also Read

Paytm Money settles technical violation case with Sebi for Rs 45.5 lakh

Former directors of Paytm settle matter with Sebi for Rs 3.32 crore

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 800 pts to 74,970; Nifty at 22,740; Financials, Auto, Metal lead

US Green Card holders: Don't sign documents under pressure, experts warn

Ruling party, Oppn both necessary for Delhi's development: CM Rekha Gupta

 
Earlier this month, Paytm had also launched UPI Trading Blocks (also known as Single Block Multiple Debits), a feature that enables seamless automatic payment deductions directly from bank accounts for equity trading. This new functionality allows investors to block funds in their accounts without needing to transfer large sums to broker apps in advance, ensuring a secure and efficient trading experience. 

How an entity becomes a research analyst under Sebi regulations

Sebi defines a 'research analyst' as a person or entity responsible for preparing or publishing research reports, making investment recommendations, setting price targets, or offering opinions on public offers for listed or soon-to-be-listed securities. Registered intermediaries engaged in merchant banking, investment banking, brokerage, or underwriting services—unless specifically exempted—are classified as research entities under SEBI (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014.
 
To register, individuals and partnership firms need a minimum net worth of Rs 1 lakh, while corporates and LLPs require Rs 25 lakh. Analysts must obtain certification from National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) or another Sebi-recognised body and comply with trading, compensation, and disclosure norms.
 
Corporates and LLPs must appoint a compliance officer. Analysts making public recommendations must disclose their name, registration status, and financial interests in the subject company.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Moody's affirms IndusInd's ratings; places on review for downgrade

Bajaj Finserv to buy Allianz's 26% stake in insurance JVs for Rs 24,180 cr

Tata Motors, Maruti to hike prices from April amid rising input costs

Moody's places IndusInd Bank's credit assessment on review for downgrade

CMD Ajay Singh to infuse Rs 294 cr in airline via another entity: SpiceJet

Topics :SEBIPaytm Money limitedOne 97 CommunicationsDigital Payments

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story