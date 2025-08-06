Home / Companies / News / NHPC, NTPC Green Energy to raise ₹4,500 cr via short-term bonds this month

NHPC, NTPC Green Energy to raise ₹4,500 cr via short-term bonds this month

NHPC eyes shorter-tenor bonds; NTPC Green plans debut local-currency issue of up to ₹3,000 crore

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy
State-run power producers NHPC and NTPC Green Energy plan to raise a combined ₹4,500 crore through bond sales in August | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-run power producers NHPC and NTPC Green Energy plan to raise a combined ₹4,500 crore through short-term bond sales this month, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
 

NHPC to tap shorter maturities

NHPC plans to raise around ₹2,000 crore via two- or three-year bonds and is expected to launch its sale ahead of NTPC Green Energy. The hydropower producer had raised ₹1,945 crore in early May through separately transferable redeemable principal part bonds with maturities between six and 15 years. Market participants said shorter maturities are attractive for NHPC given the prevailing interest rate structure and its steady operating cash flows.
 

NTPC Green plans debut local-currency issue

Meanwhile, NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC, is considering a debut local-currency issuance in the range of ₹2,000 crore to ₹3,000 crore, with maturities of five or 10 years. According to a report by Bloomberg, the issuances will be timed to coincide with supportive market conditions, with at least one of them coming after the Reserve Bank of India’s policy announcement today.
 

Crisil Ratings assigns AAA rating to NTPC Green

Crisil Ratings assigned an AAA rating to NTPC Green’s proposed debt in June, citing strong liquidity and steady cash flows. The planned issue comes amid record corporate bond sales this year, supported by a 100-basis-point reduction in the policy rate since February and surplus system liquidity.
 
NTPC Green, India’s most valuable state-run renewable energy firm, raised $120 crore through an initial public offering late last year, in one of 2024’s largest listings. Its shares have fallen about 18 per cent so far in 2025, valuing the company at around $1,000 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI eyes $500 bn valuation in stock sale talks; plans to reward talent

Premium

Eris Lifesciences to target insulin, semaglutide mkt opportunities in FY26

Premium

Realty major DLF targets luxury segment launches in the near term

NTPC Green plans ₹2,000-3,000 cr bond sale after RBI policy decision

Nayara exports first fuel cargo after EU sanctions, tanker heads to Oman

Topics :NTPCNHPCGreen energybonds marketBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story