Eris Lifesciences to target insulin, semaglutide mkt opportunities in FY26

Ahmedabad-based Eris Lifesciences is looking to tap opportunities in the nearly Rs 5,000-crore Indian insulin market after Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk announced the withdrawal of its insulin products from the market in April this year.

“We expect that Novo’s cartridge inventory in the market will run out by October 2025. So this market opportunity is something that one can start monetising from the November–December time frame,” the company’s executive director and chief executive officer (CEO), Krishnakumar Vaidyanathan, told Business Standard.

He added that the timing fits Eris’ plans, as the cartridge filling capability of its Bhopal unit will start becoming operational from January. Vial manufacturing has already been commissioned at the unit, with the company creating a strategic stock of insulins.

This comes at a time when Eris is already the largest domestic player in insulins. The company had acquired the India formulations business of Biocon Biologics last year — including established insulin brands Basalog and Insugen. “Before the Biocon deal, we had a couple of homegrown insulin brands in the market, which did a combined Rs 60 crore in revenue last year. Basalog and Insugen had combined revenues of Rs 200 crore at the time of acquisition,” he said. He added that, with this, the company’s insulin franchise has become significantly larger, with a 10 per cent market share. Eris is also among the prominent drugmakers looking to roll out generic versions of the blockbuster molecule semaglutide once its patent expires around March next year.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in medications for obesity management and Type-II diabetes. According to Eris’ investor presentation for the June quarter of 2025–26 (Q1FY26), the company is on track to be among the first launches in India in March 2026. The company has initiated validation of synthetic semaglutide cartridges at its European Union (EU)-approved AMD injectables site. “We are also planning the validation of the recombinant semaglutide in our Bhopal plant later this year,” he added. As far as the go-to-market strategy is concerned, the company said it is already in a strong position because of its dominant presence in insulins and prior presence in the GLP market with the launch of liraglutide in September last year.