Paytm Payments gets govt nod; can now resubmit its PA application

Paytm Payment Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, has received foreign direct investment (FDI) approval and will resubmit its payment aggregator (PA) licence application.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said: “This is in furtherance to our letter dated February 12, 2024, regarding the application of Paytm Payment Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited (OCL or the Company), for a payment aggregator (PA) licence.”

It further said: “We would like to inform you that PPSL has received approval from the Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, vide its letter dated August 27, 2024, for downstream investment from the Company into PPSL. With this approval in place, PPSL will proceed to resubmit its PA application.”