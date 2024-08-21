Paytm proposes to cap salaries for certain board members to save costs

Indian digital payments firm Paytm on Wednesday proposed to cap salaries of its non-executive independent directors, as it looks to save costs amid widening losses.

Paytm's independent board members will earn a maximum annual compensation of up to Rs 48 lakh ($57,228), the company said in a release, adding the reduced pay came into effect in April.

Previously, a non-executive independent director earned as much as 20.7 million rupees a year, it said.

Paytm has reported losses after the Reserve Bank of India ordered the company to wind down its payments banking unit in January.