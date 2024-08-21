Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Paytm proposes to cap salaries for certain board members to save costs

Paytm proposes to cap salaries for certain board members to save costs

Paytm's independent board members will earn a maximum annual compensation of up to Rs 48 lakh ($57,228), the company said in a release

Paytm
Paytm has reported losses after the Reserve Bank of India ordered the company to wind down its payments banking unit in January. | Photo: Reuters
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 11:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian digital payments firm Paytm on Wednesday proposed to cap salaries of its non-executive independent directors, as it looks to save costs amid widening losses.

Paytm's independent board members will earn a maximum annual compensation of up to Rs 48 lakh ($57,228), the company said in a release, adding the reduced pay came into effect in April.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Previously, a non-executive independent director earned as much as 20.7 million rupees a year, it said.

Paytm has reported losses after the Reserve Bank of India ordered the company to wind down its payments banking unit in January.

The company said in July it planned to save between 400 and 500 crore rupees in employee costs annually and expected its revenue and profitability to improve going forward.

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paytm to refocus on delivering sustainable, profitable biz model: Sharma

Paytm to sell its entertainment, ticketing biz for Rs 2,048 crore to Zomato

Paytm to sell entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore

Ola Electric charges new-age stocks; Can Zomato, Paytm extend rally ahead?

SoftBank VF1 reports $544 mn loss on Paytm exit, gains $65 mn on Zomato

Topics :PaytmPaytm revenueCEO Salary

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story