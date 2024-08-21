Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / IndiGo to challenge order imposing penalties related to input tax credit

IndiGo to challenge order imposing penalties related to input tax credit

In Odisha, a penalty of Rs 1,77,046 was imposed on the company related to Goods and Services Tax (GST)

indigo airlines, indigo
According to the filing, IndiGo is in the process of contesting the appeal order before the appellate tribunal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leading airline IndiGo on Wednesday said it will contest two orders imposing penalties totalling Rs 3,50,299 on the company in relation to input tax credit.

In Odisha, a penalty of Rs 1,77,046 was imposed on the company related to Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The appellate authority has rejected the appeal filed by the company and upheld demand on account of availment of input tax credit for FY 2017-18," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said in a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, IndiGo is in the process of contesting the appeal order before the appellate tribunal.

Separately, in Kerala, the company is facing a penalty of Rs 1,73,253, with the filing saying "the tax officer has denied input tax credit availed and has raised a demand on the company".

In this case, the company said it is in the process of contesting the orders before the appropriate appellate authority.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

How flights, capacity has gone up to Lakshadweep post PM Modi's call

India's low-cost carriers rule the skies dominated by IndiGo: Report

Here's why Kotak Institutional Equities thinks IndiGo stock may rerate

IndiGo aims to increase women pilots in workforce to over 1,000 in 1 year

Premium

Central Asia gives India's largest budget carrier IndiGo its wings

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo Airlinesairline industry

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story