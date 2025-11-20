Paytm nears pre-restriction UPI volumes, but market share remains lower

Fintech major Paytm logged over 1.52 billion UPI transactions in October, its strongest in 20 months, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) curbs on Paytm Payments Bank in 2024.

The company processed 1.56 billion UPI transactions in January 2024, with the regulator imposing curbs on its payments bank at month-end. In February 2024, the volume of transactions processed by Paytm was down to 1.34 billion transactions, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

How has Paytm’s UPI performance changed since RBI’s restrictions?

The growth in Paytm’s UPI volumes comes at a time when founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had stated that the company’s market share on UPI would have grown in October despite low marketing spends.

“The intention is to make the product so simple and so lovingly acknowledge the customers who've stayed with us that we want them to become the brand investor to attract more customers… Surprisingly, our marketing spends have not grown, but our UPI market share should have grown,” he said in a call with analysts following the firm’s second-quarter (Q2FY26) earnings. Why is Paytm’s market share still lower despite higher volumes? Although Paytm’s volume has grown over the past few months, its market share on UPI stood at 7.36 per cent in October. The share was 7.1 per cent in September 2025.

However, at a time when Paytm processed 1.56 billion transactions in January 2024, its share of UPI volume was recorded at 12.86 per cent. The lower market share, despite processing volumes close to pre-restriction levels, stems from the overall expansion of transactions on real-time payment rails. In October 2025, UPI clocked 20.70 billion transactions as compared to 12.20 billion in January 2024. Who are the leading players in the UPI ecosystem? PhonePe continued to hold a leadership position in market share at 45.47 per cent in October 2025, followed by Google Pay’s 34.62 per cent. Paytm continued to be the third-largest app by UPI volume.