IRB Infra to transfer road asset worth ₹1,702 cr to its public InvIT

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra) has offered its Gandeva Ena hybrid annuity model (HAM) project worth ₹1,702 crore to IRB InvIT Fund, its public infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

The company’s board of directors, in its meeting held today (Thursday), approved the preliminary non-binding proposal for the transfer of the project.

The 27.5-kilometre stretch forms a part of the upcoming Delhi–Mumbai Greenfield Expressway Project. The project includes eight-laning work of the Gandeva Ena stretch in Gujarat under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Package-VII of Bharatmala Pariyojana.

“This step aligns with our Bid–Execute–Stabilize–Transfer (BEST) strategy to unlock capital and drive growth. Offering our second HAM asset on this expressway to the public InvIT provides long-term cash flow visibility to the InvIT while releasing funds to support IRB’s future growth,” Virendra Mhaiskar, chairperson and managing director of the company, said, adding that the transaction could be closed in the current calendar year.