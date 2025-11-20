Unilever considers sale of British brands Marmite, Bovril, Colman's: Report

Unilever is considering selling a group of British food brands, including Marmite, Colman's and Bovril, three people with knowledge of the matter said, as the consumer goods group looks to streamline its business.

DEAL DETAILS

The London-listed company is considering shedding the century-old, yeast-based spread Marmite brand, the people said.

Marmite has a strong salty taste which divides opinion as Unilever's marketing has highlighted with a "You either love it or hate it" tagline.

English mustard maker Colman's and concentrated beef extract Bovril are also included in the potential sale, the sources said.

Unilever is looking to keep its Pot Noodle brand, two of the people said.