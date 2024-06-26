Home / Companies / News / PayU's LazyPay partners with Blinkit to offer customers with credit line

PayU's LazyPay partners with Blinkit to offer customers with credit line

The latest partnership will provide the Zomato-led quick commerce platform's customers with a credit line, at no additional cost to merchants

PayU
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech major PayU’s credit service LazyPay on Wednesday partnered with quick commerce platform Blinkit to provide a one-tap checkout experience to the platform’s customers.

The latest partnership will provide the Zomato-led quick commerce platform’s customers with a credit line, at no additional cost to merchants.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


LazyPay has previously partnered with other quick commerce platforms such as Zepto, Instamart, and Big Basket, providing customers of these platforms with deferred payment options.

Merchants aboard Blinkit will have access to LazyPay's payment mode and dashboard, and they will be able to monitor their business performance, the company said in a statement.

“By integrating LazyPay's advanced payment solutions with Blinkit’s platform, we enable customers to utilise their credit line through a seamless and secure platform. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide swift, reliable, and secure 'Pay Later' services, streamlining digital payments. We are confident that our collaboration will unlock new possibilities for both merchants and consumers alike,” said Niket Shrivastava, head of merchant business, LazyPay.

In 2017, PayU entered the consumer credit segment with LazyPay, an alternate lending platform that offers credit solutions at the point of sale.

This week, Prosus, one of PayU's leading investors, said the firm’s consolidated revenue grew 22 per cent to $1.1 billion in FY24 on the back of its payment service provider (PSP) businesses in Turkey and India, along with India credit.

Core PSP services account for 88 per cent of the payments and fintech revenue for the Netherlands-based investor. It comprises payments operations in PayU India and PayU Global Payments Organisation (GPO).

“Strong revenue growth and improved profitability were driven by improved operating leverage and effective cost control, despite regulatory hurdles in India,” the firm said in its annual report.

India is the largest market in Prosus-backed PayU’s PSP business. It accounted for 46 per cent of core PSP revenues and 60 per cent of total payment volumes.

Also Read

Blinkit more valuable than Zomato's food delivery business: Goldman Sachs

Parent company Zomato set to infuse fresh capital of Rs 300 cr in Blinkit

Reliance to challenge Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto with quick commerce entry

Samsung ties up with Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in select cities

Prosus-backed PayU's India playbook: Focus driven by fintech opportunity

Shifting gears: Ather Energy plans new facility in Maharashtra's Bidkin

Flipkart group launches super.money to re-enter India's fintech space

'Govt-run Khadi commission sold yoga mats, dresses worth Rs 8 crore'

Adani group to press the pedal on its retail play through super app

L&T group facing shortage of over 45k labourers and engineers: Chairman

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Fintech sectorLazyPayUPI transactionscredit market

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story