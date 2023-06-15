Home / Companies / News / PE player ChrysCapital invests $100 million in eyewear brand Lenskart

PE player ChrysCapital invests $100 million in eyewear brand Lenskart

The latest investment brings Lenskart's total capital infusion to nearly $850 million within the past year

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
PE player ChrysCapital invests $100 million in eyewear brand Lenskart

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private equity player ChrysCapital is investing $100 million in eyewear brand Lenskart via primary and secondary share purchases. The latest investment brings Lenskart's total capital infusion to nearly $850 million within the past year.
However, it could not be ascertained at what valuation has the company raised this round. In March this year, it raised $500 million from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which was an extension to the fund they raised last year and the valuation remained at $4.5 billion.

This long-term investment supports Lenskart's growth plans and strengthens its position as a global eyewear leader, said the company in a statement.
“ChrysCapital is one of the most esteemed Indian equity partners, and it is my privilege to have them by our side. Eyewear as a lifestyle category is at a very early stage in its evolution, and there is a lot of opportunity to make glasses that can uplift our quality of life significantly as seen in shoes, apparel, and watches. And hence it is still Day 1 at Lenskart in our journey of transforming the way people see and experience the world,” Peyush Bansal, founder & CEO of Lenskart, said.

With a customer base of 20 million customers, Lenskart continues to widen its reach within India. Additionally, the company is also expanding internationally across Asia and the Middle East. In order to expand its customer base, the company has embarked on vertical integration with a new manufacturing facility that will allow the brand to keep prices competitive, offer superior delivery times, and exceed customer expectations.
"ChrysCapital is excited to back a strong execution-focused management team that has established dominant market leadership in the eyewear segment. With the acquisition of Owndays, there is an opportunity for Lenskart to expand across 10+ Asian countries in addition to the already large Indian market," Rajiv Batra, senior vice president at ChrysCapital Advisors, said.

Avendus Capital was the financial advisor to Lenskart and its shareholders. For this transaction, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Allen & Overy served as the legal counsel for ChrysCapital and EY as the financial and tax advisor. Rajaram Legal served as legal counsel for Lenskart.
The incidence of myopia is growing globally, especially in Asia, including India, with big unsolved problems of access, affordability, and awareness. Lenskart believes that with the help of technology, customer centricity, and big investments in supply chain and talent, it can eradicate the problem.

Also Read

ADIA to invest $500 mn in Lenskart, hold 10% stake in eyewear retailer

ADIA may seal $500-million stake deal in eyewear start-up Lenskart

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Framed for growth: Titan's Titan Eye+ has set sights on booming market

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz

SoftBank-backed Unicommerce expands ops in Middle East, Southeast Asia

Flipkart, PhonePe could be $100 bn businesses in India, says Walmart

Apple's racial equity, justice initiative surpasses $200 mn in investments

Topics :LenskartLenskart investmentChrys CapitalCompaniesInvestment

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story