SoftBank-backed Unicommerce expands ops in Middle East, Southeast Asia



“Our growth is fuelled by our ability to meet the current needs and anticipate the future requirements of our users,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce. “We look forward to growing our presence in these key markets.” SoftBank-backed e-commerce tech firm Unicommerce said it has reported a 200 per cent year-over-year revenue growth in its international business during FY 2023 with gains coming from its operations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The platform has achieved an annual run rate of 5 million transactions annually with over 35 clients spread over 6 countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.



“Our experience in serving many of the largest brands in India blended with the depth of local market knowledge through our partnerships gives us a unique lens to bring the best of established practices,” said Makhija. “These are suitably adapted to the needs of our clients across SEA and the Middle East.” After building a leading position in India, Unicommerce has strategically targeted emerging e-commerce markets in international geographies. It is serving clients across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and The Philippines. In these markets, Unicommerce works with leading brands across multiple segments including fashion, footwear, FMCG, beauty and personal care and F&B. The company’s international client portfolio includes brands such as Red Tag, RSA Global and Office Rock. Other brands include Vidiwell, Locad, PayO, Airspeed, Edamama, Amilo, and Blitz Logistics.