Home / Companies / News / SoftBank-backed Unicommerce expands ops in Middle East, Southeast Asia

SoftBank-backed Unicommerce expands ops in Middle East, Southeast Asia

The e-commerce tech firm has reported a 200 per cent year-over-year revenue growth in its international business during FY 2023

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
SoftBank-backed Unicommerce expands ops in Middle East, Southeast Asia

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SoftBank-backed e-commerce tech firm Unicommerce said it has reported a 200 per cent year-over-year revenue growth in its international business during FY 2023 with gains coming from its operations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The platform has achieved an annual run rate of 5 million transactions annually with over 35 clients spread over 6 countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. 
“Our growth is fuelled by our ability to meet the current needs and anticipate the future requirements of our users,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce. “We look forward to growing our presence in these key markets.”

After building a leading position in India, Unicommerce has strategically targeted emerging e-commerce markets in international geographies. It is serving clients across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and The Philippines. In these markets, Unicommerce works with leading brands across multiple segments including fashion, footwear, FMCG, beauty and personal care and F&B. The company’s international client portfolio includes brands such as Red Tag, RSA Global and Office Rock. Other brands include Vidiwell, Locad, PayO, Airspeed, Edamama, Amilo, and Blitz Logistics.
“Our experience in serving many of the largest brands in India blended with the depth of local market knowledge through our partnerships gives us a unique lens to bring the best of established practices,” said Makhija. “These are suitably adapted to the needs of our clients across SEA and the Middle East.”

The firm said its platform has also emerged as the preferred choice for 3PLs (third-party logistics) and fulfilment providers in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Here companies can efficiently manage brands across various industry segments on a single platform, offering seamless multilevel inventory traceability. This also enables them to optimize their operations.
Unicommerce has powered over 20000 businesses in its decade-long journey and worked with brands across more than 45 industry segments. It has achieved an annual run rate of processing over 600 million transactions amounting to  $7 billion annual GMV (gross merchandise value).

Also Read

Telangana recorded 40% rise in online orders in FY22: Unicommerce

E-commerce platforms growing slower than expected as sale drops: Report

SoftBank offloads 2% stake worth $120 million in Paytm to meet SEBI rules

PhysicsWallah to hire 2,500 employees, partner with supply chain firm

Small grocery stores are making a comeback despite growing ecommerce demand

We continue to maintain an open-door policy for partners: Urban Company

Tata Steel inks deal to cut carbon emissions with Germany's SMS group

Lenovo to invest $1 billion over three years to advance AI infra solutions

Dating app happn undergoes rebranding; looks at doubling user base in India

HCLTech to train 18,000 experts on Google Cloud generative AI capabilities

Topics :UnicommerceSoftBankecommerce

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story